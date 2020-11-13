Marvin E. Best
Ankeny, Iowa - Marvin Best, age 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home. Marvin was born the son on Robert and Doris Best on September 27, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Marv enjoyed his job working at Culvers in Ankeny. He loved his community and especially his house. Marv will be deeply missed by many.
He is lovingly survived by his father, Robert Best; and other loving relatives and many special friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his mother, Doris (Stout) Best.
Marvin will be laid to rest at Booneville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Marv.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com