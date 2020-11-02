Marvin E. Simonsen
Des Moines -
Marvin E. Simonsen, 97, of Des Moines, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA.
Private services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines with burial at 2:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg, IA. You may view the services live at www.gracedm.org
or the Grace Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Marvin was born to Willie and Emma (Thompson) Simonsen on June 2, 1923 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He was a graduate of Emmetsburg High School and attended Waldorf College and received his B.A. degree from Augustana College. Later he received a fellowship from both Purdue University and the University of Northern Iowa, and eventually earned his Masters Degree from Drake University.
Marvin began his teaching career in 1949, and taught mathematics for 33 years in South Dakota and East High School in Des Moines, IA. He was a Life member of the Iowa State Education Association and the National Education Association. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines. He volunteered for 15 years at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Traveling was his avocation as well as playing golf and bridge.
Marvin's memory will be cherished by his cousins as well as his circle of close friends - his chosen family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Endowment Fund at Grace Lutheran Church or the Youth Homes of Mid America.
