Marvin Fellers



Fort Wayne, IN - Marvin Fellers, 97, passed away December 9, 2019 at The TowneHouse Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Marvin was born in Saguache, CO, on August 1, 1922, to the late William and Belle Fellers. He earned a B.A. at Alamosa State College, a M.A. and Ed.D. at Colorado State College, and a Post-Doctorial Fellowship at the University of Washington. He married Ruth Slonecker on December 26, 1949 in Ft. Collins, CO. She preceded him in death in 2012. Marvin served in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean Conflict. In 1955, the family moved to Des Moines, IA, and he began working at Drake University as an instructor, he retired 30 years later as a Professor of Education and Acting Dean of the College of Education. Marvin then went to Grand View College in 1985 as Acting Professor of Education where he assisted the College in obtaining approval for their elementary and secondary education programs. He participated in many professional and community activities and received many honors throughout his career and after his retirement. He and Ruth belonged to Grace United Methodist Church, where they particularly enjoyed their Sunday School Class. In 2001, they moved into the Wesley Acres Retirement Community where they continued to be involved in a variety of activities. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and spending time with family. Marvin was known as the family storyteller. His extended family counted on him for the tales of family experiences. In 2016, he moved to Fort Wayne, IN, into the TowneHouse Retirement Community to be closer to family. He and son-in-law Larry attended the 25th Honor Flight of NE Indiana in 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Julie (Larry) Hook (Auburn, IN); daughter-in-law, Patti Fellers (Urbandale, IA); grandchildren, Karen (Steve) Case, Gail Hook, Michael Fellers, David Fellers, Anelise Fellers; great-grandchildren, Colton and Ella Case; brother-in-law, Robert (Marilyn) Slonecker (CO); sister-in-law Rosalie Templeton (CO) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Fellers (2012); three brothers; and one sister. The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff of Wesley Acres, the TowneHouse, and Heartland Hospice. Inurnment will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, on Friday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. with military honors.



COVID-19 regulations will be in place. Memorials may be donated to the Marvin and Ruth Fellers Scholarship through PDK Educational Foundation, PO Box 13090, Arlington, VA 22219-3090 Attn: Scholarships, with Marvin and Ruth Fellers Scholarship in the memo line.



Condolences may be sent through FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 North Clinton St., Ft. Wayne, IN 46825.









