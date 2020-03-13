|
Marvin John Lehman
Des Moines - Marvin John Lehman, 99, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was born on the family farm in rural Polk County on December 31, 1920 to John William and Clara Agatha (Klingbeil) Lehman. He resided in Ankeny before moving to Des Moines in 1972.
Marvin married Margaret Marie (Wood) Lehman in 1941 and son Gary Vaughn was born to that union in 1947. In 1955, Patricia (Early) Lehman married Marvin and their family grew to include six wonderful children. On October 27, 1972, Marvin married his best friend and soul mate, Linda (Jones) Lehman. They celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary in 2012 with another return trip to the beauty of Hawaii.
Marvin was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II serving in the 954th Aviation Engineers stateside and in Europe. His Honor Flight with his fellow veterans in 2010 to see the WWII Memorial and other sights was a highlight although he and Linda had previously visited many of those national historical sights.
Farming was a family profession and Marvin loved the land and working it initially with horses and later with farm implements. However, on March 2, 1948, John Deere Works in Ankeny became a big part of his life. He was a sheet metal worker for 20 years and a maintenance painter several years before retiring in 1982 with 35 years of service. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 450.
Marvin enjoyed socializing with family and friends and activities of fishing and travel. His favorite adventure was a six week, 1999 road trip he and Linda took to Alaska. They traveled extensively in the U.S. and in parts of Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Marvin was a member of Highland Park Christian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; 4 daughters, Becky (Vince) Tometich, Joyce Gordon, Jackie (Dennis) Frisk and Kelly Lehman; 2 sons, Kevin (Cathy) and Gary Lehman; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Louise Oliver, Alberta Fjelland Jones and Mildred Peitzman; brothers, Warren and Howard Lehman; and an infant son, Billy.
Memorials may be directed to Highland Park Christian Church, Suncrest Hospice and The Bridges at Ankeny.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines with visitation 1 hour prior to services.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020