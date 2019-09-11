|
Marvin Kingery
Dubuque - Marvin Kingery, 75 of Urbandale formerly of Afton and recently of Dubuque died on, Sept. 4, 2019, in Dubuque. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, at Powers Funeral Home in Afton. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Powers Funeral Home in Afton. Memorials are to the City of Afton for improvements on the Splash Pad or the sidewalk fund. Online condolences may be made under the obituary category at www.powersfh.com.
Marvin Everett Kingery, son of Everett Guy Kingery and Mary Cleaone (Ruckman) Kingery, was born on January 10, 1944, at the Creston Hospital in Creston, Ia. He was raised on a farm north of Afton and attended Afton Independent Schools. Marvin graduated from East Union High Community School in 1962 and furthered his education at Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, graduating from there in November of 1963 with a Business Administrations Degree. In 1964, Marvin enlisted with the United States Army National Guard. He served his country with the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry as a Staff Sergeant until his honorable discharge in 1970.
Marvin was united in marriage to Le Rayn Byers on November 30, 1989 and later divorced.
Marvin began his working career with Stanton Farmers' Cooperative as a bookkeeper and then with Nyman Rural Electric Cooperative as the Office Manager. He also worked part-time for the Secretary to the Board of Education for Stanton Schools. In 1969, he moved to Des Moines where he began a 30 year career with Iowa Power Midwest Resources. He held management positions in property accounting, credit department, customer accounting, purchasing and stockholder services. The company merged to become MidAmerican Energy and Marvin retired in 1999.
Other career involvements in which Marvin was active with were, Loaned Executive with United Way of Central Iowa, advisor with Junior Achievement, Board of Credit Managers of Central Iowa and City of Des Moines Board of Zoning Adjustment.
Surviving Marvin is his sister Janet Busch (Francis Fangman) of Asbury, IA, nephew Jeffery Justice (Lynn) of Combined Locks, WI, nieces Julie Gross (Jim) and Jodi Johnson (Tom) of Dubuque, Ia. and several great nieces and nephews.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Gary, and brother-in-laws Robert Justice and Harvey Busch.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019