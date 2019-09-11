Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
1928 - 2019
Marvin Lee Obituary
Marvin Lee

Chariton - Marvin J. Lee, #224 Iowa State Patrol Ret., transferred into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sept. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Marvin is survived by his three daughters and their spouses: Linda and Ron Roush, Bondurant, IA; Debi and Lee Long, Lexington, SC; and Kristi and Mark Olivero, Greer, SC; wife, Marjorie Garrison Lee; eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Marvin was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Lee; father, Ledlie; his first wife, Kathryn Fenn Lee; and his son, Michael David Lee.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th, from 5 to 7pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. The funeral service will be Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 10am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Chariton Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019
