Hillside Cemetery & Funeral Home
2610 19th Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery & Funeral Home
2610 19th Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery & Funeral Home
2610 19th Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
1962 - 2019
Marvin Leroy Madison Obituary
Marvin Leroy Madison

Marvin Leroy Madison passed away peacefully in his sleep November 20; he was called home too soon. Marvin was born June 30, 1962 to Clark and Mary Madison in Des Moines, IA. He served in the US Army and worked for Quest for many years. He married Deborah Creley on October 26, 1996; they lived in St. Paul and St. Anthony, Minnesota for the last 20 years.

Marvin loved his family, country music, Nascar, and sports talk radio. He was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan and had season tickets for many years. Marvin always had a good joke or story to tell. He was a gentle giant and had a huge heart; he was willing to help others in any way he could.

Marvin is survived by his wife Deborah, his son Jonathan (Jon boy to his dad), daughter Jessica (sissy to her Dad), sons Jesse Creley (Marilyn), Travis Creley (Jacqueline), six grandchildren, Angelina, Alexander, Lucian, Maddox, Declan, and Ariya, brothers John Madison (Leslee) and Dan Shortell, sisters Linda Ruppert and Carmen Cratty (John), sister-in-law Peggy Madison, brother-in-laws JP Peterson and Matt Wenge, and many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Clark Madison and Mary Bougher, step parents Lee Madison and Jack Bougher, mother-in-law Ramona Wenge, brothers Jeff Shortell and Bud Madison, and brother-in-laws Joe Ruppert and Bryan Peterson.

Memorial contributions are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be Monday, November 25, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by funeral service at 1:00 PM at:

Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
