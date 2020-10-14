Marvin Losee
Des Moines - Marvin was born March 13, 1933 and passed away October 13, 2020. His memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16 in the chapel at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. The service will livestream at https://hopeonline.tv/specialevents
. He will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Marvin was a lifelong resident of Des Moines. He worked at Des Moines Transfer Railroad, Bookey Packing Company, and Western Tool. Marvin loved to work on cars and lawn mowers in his spare time.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, George Losee, Sr. and Mildred Losee; brothers: George, Jr., Eugene, and Albert; sisters: Gladys, Shirley, Bernice, and Sandy; and his first wife, Elizabeth (Betty).
Marvin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Juanita Havens; children: Michael, Dennis, Laura, and Judy; grandchildren: Jamie, Monica, Dennis, Jr., and Angela; great-grandchildren: Cody, Ryan, Taylor, Aaron, Mallory, Jaxon, and Brianna; and his dog, Kimmy Sue.
Memorial contributions may be given to his family.