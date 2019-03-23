|
|
Marvin Morris
Des Moines - On March 19, 2019, Marvin Morris departed this life and went home to be with the Lord. As evidenced by the countless stories that have been shared by his family and friends since his passing, his 84 years on this Earth were full of love.
Marvin was born on July 19, 1934, to Chris and Dorothy Morris. He grew up in Osceola, the oldest of seven siblings. After graduating from high school, he moved to Des Moines. In 1956, Marvin met his future wife of 61 years, Cherie Morris (née Daman), at the old Free Beach at Southeast 30th and Raccoon. They married on September 27, 1957.
Marvin and Cherie made a home on Scott Avenue, not far from where they met. There, they raised two daughters, Kellie (now Fillman) and Shawna (now Graeve). Later, they were blessed with sons-in-law, Bruce Fillman and Mark Graeve, and four grandchildren, Andrew Graeve, Jared Graeve, Mariah Fillman, and Meredith Fillman. They also informally adopted another granddaughter, Shinobu Tsuruta, and her husband Ryan Heier, son Callen, and daughter Amelia.
Marvin lived for his family. He was his kids and grandkids' biggest cheerleader. He spent much of his time relaying stories about them to whoever would listen. He attended all of his grandkids' baseball games and dance recitals and spent much of his retirement driving his grandkids (and their friends) from school to practice to home. Recently, he has rooted for the Cyclones while watching his granddaughters cheer at Iowa State football games.
Hard work defined his life. Marvin worked long hours at Armstrong Tire and Rubber for almost 40 years. At times, he worked part-time jobs to earn extra money for his daughters. On one such job, Marvin lost two-thirds of the index finger on his right hand. He never missed that finger. More recently, he gardened at home and volunteered at his daughter's schools.
When it came to his community, Marvin gave back. At points, he served as the Willard Elementary PTA President and on the board for Camp Hantesa. Over decades, he devoted his time as an elder and deacon for Chesterfield Christian Church and as a manager for the Church's dining hall at the State Fairgrounds. He also served as elder at Community Christian Church.
Marvin taught his kids and grandkids (and everyone around him) that a good life requires an open-door policy. If someone needs food, give them some of what you have. If someone needs a roof, bring them under yours. If someone needs a family, invite them to join you. As those that knew him can attest, Marvin lived a good life rich in family and friends.
The visitation for Marvin Morris will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. The funeral service will be held at the same place at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Marvin's survivors include his wife, daughters, grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law (Charles and Connie Morris), sister and brother-in-law (Delores and Don Reasoner), sister (Helen German), a host of nieces and nephews, and many neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Darrell Morris), two sisters (Toni German and Gerry Putney), three brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, and two nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019