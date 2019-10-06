|
|
Marvin Nygaard, age 89, of Hubbard, IA, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hubbard Care Center.
He was born October 1929 in Fargo, ND to Monrad and Lila Nygaard. He graduated from Cresco High in 1947 and Iowa State in 1954, and serving in the Air Force as well. Marvin married Celia Bredlow in 1955 and worked in agricultural sales, living in Eldora and Clarion until becoming manager of the Hubbard Co-op from 1960 to 1992.
Marv is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Babinec and brother-in-law Roger Wohlsdorf. He is survived by his sister Malvera Wohlsdorf and brother Stanley (Brenda) Nygaard.
He is also survived by his children: Kirk (Gayle) Nygaard, Bruce (Tricia) Nygaard, Laura (Jay) Herman, and Nancy (Dan) Cook; grandchildren Brent (Brittany) Nygaard, Alyssa (Davis) Thompson, Kelsey Nygaard, Henry Herman, Sophie (Jesse) Lang, Calvin Cook, Ty (Addie) Cook and Lenae Nygaard; great grandsons Hector Lang and Zakes Nygaard; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Faith Evangelical Church, Radcliffe, IA from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, October 11th and the funeral service on Saturday, October 12th at 10:30 am at Faith Evangelical Church, Radcliffe, IA. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Contributions given in Marvin's name will be donated to his favorite charities.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019