|
|
Marvin Paul Coffin Jr.
Apache Junction, AZ - Marvin (Paul) Coffin Jr. died peacefully, surrounded by family on January 3, 2020 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa Arizona.
Paul was born in Des Moines, IA to Marvin (Paul) Coffin Sr. and Maxine Marie (Mickey) McElvogue on October 16, 1943. Paul lived in Des Moines most of his life before retiring to Arizona.
Paul attended Saydel High School in Des Moines, IA. Paul worked as a painter for the family business, he was a police officer, a truck driver and before retiring a maintenance worker. Paul also enjoyed racing stock cars where he was known as "Fonzie", fishing, hunting, taking family vacations and spending time with his family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and lifelong love Sharon (Dove) Coffin and other beloved relatives.
Surviving family members include daughters, Michelle (Larry) Hodges and Missy (Mike) Mackey, sons Marvin Paul (Linda) Coffin III and Matthew (Debbie) Coffin, many grand and great grandchildren, brother Ron (Bunny) Coffin and sisters Kae Coffin and Debbie Judisch.
A celebration of life for Paul and Sharon will held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Rd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119 whom took in Paul and Sharon's 3 dogs and will find them loving new homes.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020