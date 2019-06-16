|
|
Marvin Vinsand
Clive - Marvin Vinsand, 83, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019. He was born a positive force on July 29, 1935 in Badger, IA and forever found the positive in everyone.
He served as Executive Vice President of National Feed Ingredients Association for over 20 year and Rotary of Des Moines President in 1972. He received a distinguished service award from both NFIA and Norte Dame. Marvin was President of ISAE, and one of the first to earn a CAE designation. He was an involved member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He was a fan of collegiate sports and an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also loved Yorkies his whole life and leaves behind, Gidget.
Marv will be greatly missed by his wife, Alice; his daughter, Cindy and her daughters, Ally and Lindsay; his son, Mark (Debra) and their son, Cameron; son Mike (Liz) and their children, Jon, Cameron, and Abby; and son, Matt (Colleen); 2 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Marlene and Robert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Magdalene Margaret (Altman) and Laurence Newton Vinsand; and his sister, Linda.
Services will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8301 Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019