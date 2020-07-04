Marvin W. Bailey
Des Moines - Marvin W. Bailey, 85, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Valley View Village in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, July 9th at Iles Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Due to the social gathering limitations Marvin's service will be live streamed. Please visit Marvin's obituary page on our website www.ilescares.com
10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Marvin's family using online condolences available on our website.
Marvin was born January 2, 1935 in Winterset, Iowa to Willis and Nanna (Alcorn) Bailey. He attended Winterset High School and on August 4, 1956 he married Luellamae McLucas. The couple made their home in Des Moines where Marvin worked for Firestone, retiring in 1985 after 26 years of service. He enjoyed working in his shop at home, traveling and camping with his family. Marvin especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Luellamae Bailey; sons: Larry (Lisa) Bailey of Des Moines, Tim (Pat) Bailey of Des Moines; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings: Floyd Bailey, Paul Bailey, Irene Osborn, and Delores Wray. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Merle Bailey, Ella Reed, Lawrence Bailey; and a grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund being established at a later date.