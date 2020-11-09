Marvin Wayne Lovell
Des Moines, Iowa - Marvin Lovell, age 73, passed away at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Marvin and Alberta Lovell on July 7, 1947 in Des Moines.
Marvin was a proud Vietnam Veteran, where he earned several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, and 2 Overseas Bars. Some of his hobbies and interests included his love for sprint cars, IMCA stock cars and especially enjoyed coaching Grand View Little League. Above all, he treasured time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ona; sons, Jeffrey Lovell and Jason Lovell; grandchildren, Riley Neil, Sonny Lovell, Jr., Sean Lovell, and Josie Lovell; and his brother, Richard Lovell.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Sonny Lovell Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Iowa Veteran Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either Unity Point Hospice or to the family in memory of Marvin. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com