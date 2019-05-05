|
Marvis Jean (Woods) Spencer
Richfield, MN - Dec. 25, 1927-Apr 19. 2019
Memorial luncheon to be held 11am, May 25th, at the Sheldahl United Methodist Church in Sheldahl, Iowa. Jean grew up in Cambridge, Iowa but spent her adult life in Richfield, Minn. She was preceded in death by parents Fred and Blanche Woods, husband Jim Spencer and former husband Paul Ferguson. She is survived by son Mark Ferguson and daughter Cindy Harvat and loving family. Jean was an eternal optimist and will be truly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2019