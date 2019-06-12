Services
Lampe Funeral Home
418 N Hancock St
Lake City, IA 51449
712-464-7665
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Lake City Union Church
Mary A. Nelson


1927 - 2019
Mary A. Nelson Obituary
Mary A. Nelson

Lake City - Mary A. Nelson, 92, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Lake City Union Church with burial in the Lake City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City.

Mary Ann Van Heiden Nelson was born on April 2, 1927 in Ackley, Iowa to Anton and Bernice (Schultz) Van Heiden. After graduation she attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls and Simpson College in Indianola and then taught 4th grade at Lincoln school in Lake City. She also served as the secretary for Central School and the Union Church in Lake City. Mary was a member of PEO, Monday Club, QC Club, Book Club, and Union Church Circle and was a past 4-H leader.

Mary is survived by her daughter Susan and her husband Scott Coombs of West Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard in 1985, sisters Betty, Abigail, Agnes, Janice and Janet, and brothers William, Skip and Sidney.

Memorials may be left for the Lake City Library or the Lake City Union Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 12 to June 16, 2019
