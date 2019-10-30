Services
Powell Funeral Home - Keota
203 South Green Street
Keota, IA 52248
(641) 636-3109
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home - Keota
203 South Green Street
Keota, IA 52248
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Faith
Keota, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Statler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Statler


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Statler Obituary
Mary A. Statler

Keota - KEOTA-Mary Statler, age 96, of Keota, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Parkview Manor in Wellman.

Mary was born September 2, 1923, in Somers, Iowa, to Arthur and Mary Frances (Quinlan) Moeller. She graduated from high school in Somers, IA, received her B.A. at the University of Iowa and did graduate work for two years at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary lived in Beverly Hills, California for two years and St. Louis, Missouri for two years, during WWII. On June 29, 1947, she married Kay Statler at the Methodist Church in Iowa City. Mary taught English and speech for 14 years and also farmed for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Faith, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years.

Survivors include her daughter: Candice Kay (Steven C.) Meyer of Appleton, WI; granddaughter: Erica Kay (Michael T.) Poremba and great grandchild Riley Markay of Woodstock, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and husband of 50 years Kay W. Statler.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Powell Funeral Home in Keota, IA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the United Church of Faith in Keota, IA. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -