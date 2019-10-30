|
Mary A. Statler
Keota - KEOTA-Mary Statler, age 96, of Keota, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Parkview Manor in Wellman.
Mary was born September 2, 1923, in Somers, Iowa, to Arthur and Mary Frances (Quinlan) Moeller. She graduated from high school in Somers, IA, received her B.A. at the University of Iowa and did graduate work for two years at Washington University in St. Louis. Mary lived in Beverly Hills, California for two years and St. Louis, Missouri for two years, during WWII. On June 29, 1947, she married Kay Statler at the Methodist Church in Iowa City. Mary taught English and speech for 14 years and also farmed for several years. She was a member of the United Church of Faith, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years.
Survivors include her daughter: Candice Kay (Steven C.) Meyer of Appleton, WI; granddaughter: Erica Kay (Michael T.) Poremba and great grandchild Riley Markay of Woodstock, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and husband of 50 years Kay W. Statler.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Powell Funeral Home in Keota, IA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the United Church of Faith in Keota, IA. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019