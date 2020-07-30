Mary A. ThompsonWest Des Moines - Mary Arlene Thompson, 90, joined her husband, Wayne, and other family members on July 28, 2020 at her home in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.Mary was born January 10, 1930 to Ross and Blanche (Flanigan) King on their farm in Colo, IA. She graduated as valedictorian from Colo High School and graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. Mary also received her masters in nursing from Drake University. She worked for Iowa Methodist Medical Center, retiring after 55 years as the operating room supervisor where she was loved and respected. Mary was treasurer of Iowa Methodist School of Nursing Alumni Association and created the 50-year Alumni books for many classes.She adored horses, rabbits, dogs, gardening, and flowers. Mary loved her family and being the family genealogist. She also looked forward to her breakfasts with many friends and co-workers.Mary is survived by her son, David (Kathleen) of Champions Gate, FL; daughter, Elizabeth Thompson of West Des Moines; six grandchildren, Anthony and Ryan Buss, James, David Jr., Stephanie, and Emily Thompson; four great grandchildren, Isabelle, Connor, Case, and Zoey; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Simon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne; parents; and two siblings, Clifton and Ruth King.Memorials can be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or St. Mark Lutheran Church.