1/1
Mary A. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Thompson

West Des Moines - Mary Arlene Thompson, 90, joined her husband, Wayne, and other family members on July 28, 2020 at her home in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.

Mary was born January 10, 1930 to Ross and Blanche (Flanigan) King on their farm in Colo, IA. She graduated as valedictorian from Colo High School and graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. Mary also received her masters in nursing from Drake University. She worked for Iowa Methodist Medical Center, retiring after 55 years as the operating room supervisor where she was loved and respected. Mary was treasurer of Iowa Methodist School of Nursing Alumni Association and created the 50-year Alumni books for many classes.

She adored horses, rabbits, dogs, gardening, and flowers. Mary loved her family and being the family genealogist. She also looked forward to her breakfasts with many friends and co-workers.

Mary is survived by her son, David (Kathleen) of Champions Gate, FL; daughter, Elizabeth Thompson of West Des Moines; six grandchildren, Anthony and Ryan Buss, James, David Jr., Stephanie, and Emily Thompson; four great grandchildren, Isabelle, Connor, Case, and Zoey; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Simon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne; parents; and two siblings, Clifton and Ruth King.

Memorials can be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or St. Mark Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved