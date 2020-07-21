Mary A. Wills
Des Moines - Mary Ann (Romano) Wills passed away in Des Moines on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 100 in the presence and comfort of her family. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with the rosary prayed at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks (available at Church) and social distancing are required at the visitation. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 23rd at the church. The funeral will be "live streamed" for the public. Live Streaming: On-line at 10:45am July 23, 2020 https://venue.streamspot.com/70f5b857
A private family burial will be held at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the Mary Wills Scholarship for Community Service, at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50315.
Full obituary available at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com