|
|
Mary Agnes Broughton
Des Moines - Mary Agnes Broughton, 86, of Des Moines, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mary was born June 25, 1932, in Waseca, MN, to Mark and Gladys (Zellweger) Miller. She graduated from Waterville, MN. She lived in southern Minnesota prior to moving to the Des Moines, IA, area in 1963.
Mary was involved in church groups throughout the years, teaching Sunday School, singing in the church choir, as well as other church related activities.
Mary enjoyed music, gardening, sewing, knitting, quilting, and other needle work projects. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Kathy) and James Arthur (Debbie) Broughton of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Leah Annette (John) McDonald; brother, Wayne (Jeannie) Miller of Brandon, SD; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Ann Davis; son, Michael Allen Broughton; brother, Willard Miller; sisters, Irene Lamont and Joanee Rux; and husband, Neil Broughton.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Iosco in Waseca, MN.
Contributions may be made to St. Jarlath Catholic Cemetery or the Olive Branch Ministries General Contributions Fund. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 29, 2019