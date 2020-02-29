Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Connolly Obituary
Mary Alice Connolly

Des Moines - Mary Alice Connolly, 97, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7th at St. Augustin Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mary Alice was born February 4, 1923 in Sioux City, IA and adopted by Raymond and Alice (Brennan) Wright. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, and Drake University. Mary Alice worked as a teacher in Des Moines Public Schools and Saydel School District. She was involved in many community service organizations including the Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Council of Christians and Jews.

Survivors include her children: Ann Ketch, John (Joyce) Nichols; daughter-in-law, LaVonne Nichols; step children: Mary Pat Connolly, Colleen Hurley, John Connolly IV, Thomas Connolly, James Connolly, Sheila Hourigan, Theresa Braune, Daniel Connolly; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Connolly III; son, Stephen Nichols; son-in-law David Ketch, sister, Ann Wright Wicker; brother in law, David Wicker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's & Glioblastoma Foundations. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -