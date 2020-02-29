|
|
Mary Alice Connolly
Des Moines - Mary Alice Connolly, 97, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7th at St. Augustin Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mary Alice was born February 4, 1923 in Sioux City, IA and adopted by Raymond and Alice (Brennan) Wright. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, and Drake University. Mary Alice worked as a teacher in Des Moines Public Schools and Saydel School District. She was involved in many community service organizations including the Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Council of Christians and Jews.
Survivors include her children: Ann Ketch, John (Joyce) Nichols; daughter-in-law, LaVonne Nichols; step children: Mary Pat Connolly, Colleen Hurley, John Connolly IV, Thomas Connolly, James Connolly, Sheila Hourigan, Theresa Braune, Daniel Connolly; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Connolly III; son, Stephen Nichols; son-in-law David Ketch, sister, Ann Wright Wicker; brother in law, David Wicker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's & Glioblastoma Foundations. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020