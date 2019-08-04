|
Mary Alice Fillman
Des Moines - Mary Alice Fillman, age 87, went to her heavenly home, August 1, 2019. She was born to Mary and Eugene Suddeth on April 7, 1932, in Des Moines, Iowa. Mary was the second youngest of eight children.
She met Harold, her husband of 68 years, riding the school bus to Willard Elementary School. Mary was a graduate of East High School.
Harold and Mary enjoyed retirement and spending winters in Edinburg, Texas. Mary collected dolls and antiques. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining in her home. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.
Services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6 at 11:00. Visitation will be one hour prior the service.
She is survived by her children Brenda Bohall, Bruce (Kellie) Fillman, son-in-law Jim Bohall, three granddaughters Jessica, Mariah and Meredith, and sister-in-law Jan (Jerry) Graves. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be donated to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019