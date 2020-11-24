1/1
Mary Alice Snow Mash Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Snow Mash Smith

Dallas Center - Mary was born on November 7, 1921, to Daniel Freeman and Hazel (Gross) Snow of Dallas Center, IA. Mary had a younger brother, Robert Snow who she looked after when her parents divorced when she was 7. Her father, Mary and her little brother lived in the Dallas Center area.

Years later her mother remarried and Mary had a step sister (Frances) and step brother (LeRoy).

When Mary was 16, she married James Mash who was from a family of 12 children, so they always had family around. The young couple worked together around Dallas Center and Perry areas. In 1940 their daughter, Shirley was born. After Jim gave up farming, he opened his own farm repair shop in Dallas Center. They moved to a small home in town where she still was living when she passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years and two weeks.

In 1963, her husband was told he had Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). He lived 5 years and Mary took care of him. He lost the use of his whole body except his big toe and he used that to commute with his family using Morris Code. Even his young grandchildren learned to commute with him, using a poster on the wall for help.

After Jim passed away, Mary found a job at Dahls in Clive but it wasn't long she realized helping others was her passion after taking care of her late husband. She became a Medical Machine Tech at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. After 6 years she found a job closer to home and she became the Night Supervisor at the Dallas County Care Facility, and later a med aide at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center.

In 1969 she married Don Smith. Don had three children, Dan, Donna and Rick as well as three grandchildren, Tom, Becki and Kathy Greif.

Don and Mary opened a cafe and gas station on the west end of Dallas Center which they operated for several years. When Don's health started to slide, Mary stayed home to take care of her two great granddaughters, Beth and Shelly Greif.

During the next four years Don and Mary babysit not only the two great granddaughters but two neighbor boys. They loved them, spoiled them, took them frog hunting, fishing, showed them love and more love! Later they even watch two other great-grandchildren!

After Don passing, she went to work at Pioneer in the Germination Lab. She worked there with her "girls" until she was in her 80's.

Mary is survived by her daughter Shirley (Jerry) Greif of Dallas Center, three step children, Dan Smith, Donna Hansen and Rick Smith as well as 30 grandchildren.

Private family Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center. Please visit Mary's obituary at www.ilescares.com at 10:45 a.m. where the services will be Livestreamed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved