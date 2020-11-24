Mary Alice Snow Mash Smith
Dallas Center - Mary was born on November 7, 1921, to Daniel Freeman and Hazel (Gross) Snow of Dallas Center, IA. Mary had a younger brother, Robert Snow who she looked after when her parents divorced when she was 7. Her father, Mary and her little brother lived in the Dallas Center area.
Years later her mother remarried and Mary had a step sister (Frances) and step brother (LeRoy).
When Mary was 16, she married James Mash who was from a family of 12 children, so they always had family around. The young couple worked together around Dallas Center and Perry areas. In 1940 their daughter, Shirley was born. After Jim gave up farming, he opened his own farm repair shop in Dallas Center. They moved to a small home in town where she still was living when she passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years and two weeks.
In 1963, her husband was told he had Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). He lived 5 years and Mary took care of him. He lost the use of his whole body except his big toe and he used that to commute with his family using Morris Code. Even his young grandchildren learned to commute with him, using a poster on the wall for help.
After Jim passed away, Mary found a job at Dahls in Clive but it wasn't long she realized helping others was her passion after taking care of her late husband. She became a Medical Machine Tech at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. After 6 years she found a job closer to home and she became the Night Supervisor at the Dallas County Care Facility, and later a med aide at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center.
In 1969 she married Don Smith. Don had three children, Dan, Donna and Rick as well as three grandchildren, Tom, Becki and Kathy Greif.
Don and Mary opened a cafe and gas station on the west end of Dallas Center which they operated for several years. When Don's health started to slide, Mary stayed home to take care of her two great granddaughters, Beth and Shelly Greif.
During the next four years Don and Mary babysit not only the two great granddaughters but two neighbor boys. They loved them, spoiled them, took them frog hunting, fishing, showed them love and more love! Later they even watch two other great-grandchildren!
After Don passing, she went to work at Pioneer in the Germination Lab. She worked there with her "girls" until she was in her 80's.
Mary is survived by her daughter Shirley (Jerry) Greif of Dallas Center, three step children, Dan Smith, Donna Hansen and Rick Smith as well as 30 grandchildren.
Private family Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center. Please visit Mary's obituary at www.ilescares.com
at 10:45 a.m. where the services will be Livestreamed.