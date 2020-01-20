|
|
Mary Ann Rosenbaum
West Des Moines - Mary Ann Rosenbaum, 91, passed away January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple B'nai Jeshurun. Interment will be at Jewish Glendale Cemetery.
Mary Ann was born December 21, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Louis and Rose Rubin. She graduated from McKinley High School and attended Washington University, both in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Harry A. Rosenbaum on April 16, 1950 in St. Louis. They made their home in Colfax, Iowa, where she lived for over 50 years.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Norman (Ellen) Rosenbaum of St. Louis, MO, Donna Rosenbaum of West Des Moines and Philip (Carol) Rosenbaum of Minneapolis, MN; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren, her twin sister, Sally Luftman of Des Moines and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry and a brother, Sidney Rubin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Jewish Historical Society. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020