Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Madrid, IA
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter
Madrid - Mary Ann Steinkamp, 84, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.

Mary Ann was born August 16, 1934, in Elgin, NE, to Alfonse and Frances (Vogler) Schieffer. She married Donald Steinkamp in May of 1955 and they made their home in Madrid since 1962, where they raised their children. Mary Ann owned and operated Mary's Hobby Shop in Madrid.

Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with her husband, Donald, fishing, camping, playing cards and games, making crafts, crocheting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Tucker of Ankeny, Iowa and Donna Button of Palmer, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Diane Steinkamp of Norwalk, Iowa, grandchildren, Sarah (Dennis) Steinkamp Bull, Andrea (Blake) Schultz, Kayla (Rob) Wedebrand, Teresa Steinkamp, Erin Tucker, Chris Tucker, Dawn (Zach) Paulson, Lowell (Luann) Button, Stephanie Button, Benjamin Button, Tara Quam and Katie (Ryan) Moe; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Steinkamp, son, Larry Steinkamp, sister, Audrey Bak, brothers, Don and Alfonse Schieffer, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Alaina Steinkamp.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Iles Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel in Madrid, where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice-Johnston or ALS Association, Iowa Chapter. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

Mary Ann will be remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her warm hugs and loving smile.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
