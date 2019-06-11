|
|
Mary Ann Wilkison
Des Moines - Mary Ann Wilkison was born on August 2, 1934 to Elmer and Norene Harrison in Des Moines, Iowa. She peacefully passed way surrounded by her loving family on Saturday June 8, 2019.
Mary was a graduate of East High School. She worked for the state as a typist. Mary also worked as a carhop at the local A&W where she met her husband James Francis Wilkison. They were married on October 25, 1952 and resided on the Des Moines east side and raised two daughters. The family enjoyed traveling and camping trips together.
Mary was a proud member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She loved spending time at the Iowa State fair with her family. Some of her fondest memories were spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda (Robert) Welker and Kathy (Steve) Graney; her life partner, James Gibson and his children, Jim (Judith) Gibson Jr., and Kelly (Roy) Spangenburg; grandchildren, Julie (Kyle) Williams, Cheryl (Ron) Embrey, Jeff (Jackie) Breuklander, Joni (Brian) Weatherly, Kelli (Kory) Polk, Traci (Matt) Merical; great grandchildren, Ashley, Brianna, Baileigh, Hunter, Alayna, Allie, Chase, Brody, Hannah, Aryana, Ashtin, Aviana; and sister, Donna Fitzgerald.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Francis Wilkison; brother, Donald Green; and grandson Kevin James Welker.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions can be directed to the family in loving memory of Mary.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019