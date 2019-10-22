|
|
Mary Atherly
Ames - Mary E. Atherly, of Ames, Iowa enjoyed a long life and left this world on Oct 21st at the age of 82 as a result of Multiple System Atrophy. Mary, the first of 6 children of Dolores and Michael Klitch, was born January 8, 1937, at St. Margaret's hospital in Hammond, Indiana just 45 minutes before her grandmother Mary Bogner's birthday on January 9.
Mary was baptized at All Saints Church in Hammond where she later attended the church's school. At All Saints School Mary took music lessons from her aunt, Sister Anita Clare and played the organ at the school Chapel. During her youth her father's job took them to Ohio and Pennsylvania and later in 1948 to Kalamazoo, Michigan. There, Mary attended Mattawan School where, unknown to her at the time, she would meet her future husband, Alan Gerald Atherly. She later transferred to St. Augustine School in Kalamazoo. During her teen years Mary's family moved to Florence, Alabama where Mary attended Coffee High School. After her family returned to Kalamazoo, she graduated from St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan in June, 1954.
On August 29, 1959 Mary and Alan exchanged wedding vows at St. Thomas Moore Chapel at Western Michigan University. Following Alan's graduation in January 1960, they moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where Alan attended graduate school while Mary worked at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital and attended classes in the evening. Mary said Alan's graduation gift was his daughter Jill Elizabeth who was born November 24, 1964. Following Alan's graduation, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio and on to Eugene, Oregon in 1966 before settling in Ames, Iowa in August 1968.
Mary continued taking classes and received her bachelor's degree in 1971 from Western Michigan University. She and Alan took great joy in bringing home their son, Todd Alan who was born February 24, 1970. During her children's young years, Mary began volunteering at Crawford School and the League of Women Voters. She served on the Ames-ISU Bikeway Committee before running for 3rd Ward City Council seat which she won in 1978 and again in 1982. During these years Mary served as Mayor Goodland's Mayor-Pro-Tem for 6 years, on the Ames-ISU Transit Board and several other council committees.
She chose not to run for City Council again after serving 8 years and instead turned her attention to her position at the University Museums at Iowa State University. During her 22 years at the University Museums Mary was able to take time to research the origins of the college's Farm House National Historic Landmark and people who lived there. This research resulted in two published editions of her book "Farm House: College Farm to University Museums."
Mary learned to play golf and tennis late in life and thoroughly enjoyed playing doubles with her husband and friends at the Ames Racquet Club. Her enthusiasm was slightly dampened by an accidental fall which resulted in two broken shoulders followed by a complete replacement of her right shoulder in her 70's. She then took on both golf and tennis as a spectator sport.
Mary retired from the University Museums in December 2001. She and Alan began traveling to Florida in the winter months and after Alan retired, became world travelers. Mary completed her "Bucket wish list" well before her final days visiting over 70 countries. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband and duplicate bridge (obtaining over 100 master points). She also served on the boards of the Reiman Gardens Cohorts and Ames Historical Society where she received The Farwell T. Brown Award, in August of 2019. An avid researcher she traced both sides of her family history to the 1600.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Alan, of 60 years; daughter Jill Miller (David Miller), granddaughters Rachel and Nicole Miller; son Todd Atherly (Robin White) grandsons Thomas and Michael; sisters Pat Sprague (Bill) of Richland, Michigan and, sisters-in-law Peg Klitch, Kalamazoo, Michigan and Maria Klitch of Jacksonville, Florida and Lindsay Atherly of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her sister Diane Butler, parents, brothers Michael, Thomas and Eddie John. At her request, her body has been cremated and will eventually rest with her husband Alan.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct 28,2019 at Green Hill Community Room from 4-5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ames History Center, 416 Douglas Ave, #101, Ames, IA 50010.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019