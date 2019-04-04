|
|
Mary B Bennum Hayes
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Mary B. Bennum Hayes
Mary Barbara Bennum Hayes passed away peacefully April 2nd, 2019 at Trinity Center in Des Moines at the age of 100…twelve days shy of 101! Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday April 5, 2019 at IOOF Cemetery in Indianola.
Mary was born April 14, 1918 in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Ruth Bennum. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1936. Mary was a baker for Klein Independent School District in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston retiring in 1983.
Returning to Des Moines, Mary was an active member of The Pleasant Hill Free Church for many years. She was very active in the churches quilting club, providing quilts to various charitable organizations. Mary has enjoyed her hobby of quilting for many years, always willing to help others that were interested in learning the craft.
Mary loved and enjoyed her family especially grandchildren and great grandchildren, knowing how precious life can be.
Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law Lois Morton, grandson Greg Morton, great granddaughters Arial and Taylor Morton and great grandsons Austin and Logan Morton all of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by nephews Jack (Cyndi) Morton, Bill (Donna) Bennum, and niece Dee (Paul) Nielsen and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ruth Bennum, her husband's Laverne Morton and Bill Hayes, her two sons Gary and Bill Morton and grandsons Sean Morton, as well as her brother William (Bill) Bennum and her sisters Gladys Knight, Ruby Ford and Regina Sneed.
The "Bennum Five" are together again.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019