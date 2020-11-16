Mary B. Erickson
Grimes - Mary Erickson, 90, passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home at Kennybrook Village in Grimes. She was surrounded by her loving family! Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, November 20 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. A private family funeral service will be held.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, daughter, Diane Greene of New Port Richey, FL; sons, Ted Erickson of Stockton, CA and Fred (Diane) Erickson of Granger, IA; daughter-in-law, Lori Rickert of Urbandale; her sister, Bette Dirksen, 15 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. Mary is enjoying a beautiful reunion with her parents, her loving husband, Bud, her son, Jim and her siblings who preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kennybrook Village Memory Care Unit. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
to view the entire obituary for Mary.