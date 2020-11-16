1/1
Mary B. Erickson
Mary B. Erickson

Grimes - Mary Erickson, 90, passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home at Kennybrook Village in Grimes. She was surrounded by her loving family! Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, November 20 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. A private family funeral service will be held.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, daughter, Diane Greene of New Port Richey, FL; sons, Ted Erickson of Stockton, CA and Fred (Diane) Erickson of Granger, IA; daughter-in-law, Lori Rickert of Urbandale; her sister, Bette Dirksen, 15 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. Mary is enjoying a beautiful reunion with her parents, her loving husband, Bud, her son, Jim and her siblings who preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kennybrook Village Memory Care Unit. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view the entire obituary for Mary.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McLaren's Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
