|
|
Mary "Melinda" Baldwin
Des Moines - Melinda Baldwin, 46, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a courageous battle surrounded by her loving family. Melinda was born September 26, 1973 in Des Moines, Iowa to Larry and Jean Lewis. She worked most recently at EMC Insurance Companies for 5 years. Her greatest joy in life was watching her boys play baseball. She enjoyed going on walks with her husband, John, and their beloved dog, Roxie, and relaxing at home watching Hallmark movies.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, John Baldwin; sons, Austin (Lexy Bergan) and Dylan; parents, Larry "Louie" and Jean Lewis; brother, Dereck (Cindy) Lewis; niece and nephew, Natalie and Brayden Lewis; mother-in-law, Marilyn Rowe; brother-in-law, Larry Baldwin, Jr.; and best friend and four-legged companion, Roxie.
Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th Street, Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.
Contributions may be directed to the family to be used for her sons' education.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020