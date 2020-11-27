1/1
Mary Barfield
1932 - 2020
Mary Barfield

Des Moines - Mary Gorham Barfield, 88, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines. Mary was born in Mason City, Iowa, on February 19, 1932 to Clara and Melvin Gorham. In 1950 upon graduation from high school, she moved to Des Moines to attend Open Bible College, where she met and married Marvin Barfield, of Greeleyville, SC. They were married for 58 years before Marvin's death in 2011 and raised four children together.

Mary worked for more than 30 years as a bookkeeper for Open Bible Standard Churches. She served for many years as church pianist for her beloved church, Ft. Des Moines Open Bible, where she and Marvin were members since the 1950's.

Mary is survived by her son, Dan (Linda) Barfield of Ankeny; daughters, Marcia Barfield and Julie Barfield of Des Moines; her brother, Edward Gorham (Betty) of Tacoma WA, and her sister, Barbara Danielsen (Don) of Tacoma, WA.

She was preceded in death by her dear Marvin, her daughter, Susan Barfield, and sister Shirley Sterns (Verl) of Ft. Worth, TX.

Mary's children wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to her kind caregivers these last few years at Wesley Acres adult day center, hospice home care, and nursing facility. A special debt of gratitude for the loving care and comfort given to Mary by her hospice nurse, Patty Nance, a truly exceptional person.

The family will have a small private burial service at Resthaven Cemetery due to the pandemic. Friends and family are warmly welcomed to leave their online condolences and remembrances of Mary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com, where there will also be photos to enjoy of Mary's long and joyful life.





Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

