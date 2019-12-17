Services
Des Moines - Mary Beth Stanley was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019 due to complications from epilepsy. Mary was born to Dorothy and T.L. Henderson on April 25, 1953. She grew up with her older brother, Karl Henderson, in Fairfield, IA. Mary was an alumnus of Fairfield High School and Central College. She lived her adult life in Des Moines where she met her husband, Thomas Stanley, and had one son, James Stanley. She was a homemaker that spent her life creating a warm and loving home for her family.

She is survived by her Brother, Karl (Marilyn) Henderson; former husband, Thomas Stanley; her Son, James (Jennifer) Stanley and three Granddaughters, Madeline, Willa, and Clara.

Services for Mary Beth will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, December 19th at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, Des Moines, with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. She will be laid in her final resting place 11 a.m. Friday, December 20th at Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
