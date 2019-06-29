Services
Turner Funeral Homes & Crematory
502 Avenue D E
Lake Park, IA 51347
(712) 336-2575
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Lake Park, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Lake Park, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Byers


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Byers Obituary
Mary Byers

Lake Park, Iowa - A memorial service for Mary Ann Byers, 89, of Lake Park, Iowa will be held at 11 am, Monday, July 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Park. Interment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery in Lake Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, with the family present from 3-5 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Park.

Mary passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in West Des Moines.

She is survived by her children, Dixie Byers, of Windsor Heights, IA, Kristi (Doug) Delaney of Lake Park, IA and Todd (Joni Pierson) Byers of Waukee, IA.

Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Lake Park in charge of arrangements. www.turnerfuenralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now