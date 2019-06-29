|
|
Mary Byers
Lake Park, Iowa - A memorial service for Mary Ann Byers, 89, of Lake Park, Iowa will be held at 11 am, Monday, July 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Park. Interment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery in Lake Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, with the family present from 3-5 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Park.
Mary passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in West Des Moines.
She is survived by her children, Dixie Byers, of Windsor Heights, IA, Kristi (Doug) Delaney of Lake Park, IA and Todd (Joni Pierson) Byers of Waukee, IA.
Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Lake Park in charge of arrangements. www.turnerfuenralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 29, 2019