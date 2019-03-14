Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Des Moines - Mary Louise Canady Laughlin, 72, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2019 at her home. A Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15 and a Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 all at Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Mary was born on May 24, 1946 in Des Moines, the daughter of Jane and Earl Canady. She graduated from WDM Valley High School and Drake University, with a degree in education. She married Michael John Laughlin on August 9, 1969. He practiced law in Des Moines while she taught in Johnston until the birth of their first son, Robert, in 1972. She became a full-time mother, and they had a second son, Michael, Jr., in 1974. Her world became her boys, and she succeeded in being the best mother for which anyone could ever hope.

She loved spending time with friends. She made connections so easily and effortlessly. More important, she maintained those connections. Incredibly, after joining Kappa Kappa Gamma in college, she remained active in her chapter for the next 50 years.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Laughlin of Des Moines and Michael (Ruple) Laughlin, Jr. of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Jack and Greenlee; sister, Betty Ann (Bill) Rabe of Apple Valley, MN; brother, Terry (Joyce) Canady of Emigrant, MT; her brother, Bob Canady of Des Moines; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary's love for others and her sense of humor were one of a kind, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019
