Mary Cassidy
West Des Moines - Mary Elizabeth Cassidy, 62, passed away on June 5, 2019 at her home in West Des Moines, Iowa. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday June 15, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Mary Beth was born July 5, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Thomas and Rita Mae Cassidy. She attended high school at Divine Savior Holy Angels and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's and Law degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after, Mary Beth moved to Denver, Colorado and went on to have and raise three children, making sure their lives were full of fun, many activities and endless love. She was a generous, kind, determined and caring mother who was passionate about life, but even more so about how she could help improve the lives of others. Some of her interests included: her faith, any and all dessert (especially New York style cheesecake), her children, grandchildren and grand dogs, mental health awareness and cooking delicious food for family and friends. At one point, Mary Beth served as a Director for the NAMI office in Madison, WI. She consistently devoted her life and efforts to raising awareness for mental illness and to enriching the lives of those living with any kind of mental health issues. Mary Beth developed strong relationships with many in the NAMI community and cherished those friendships deeply. But most important of all, she lived her ultimate dream of becoming a mother and raising her children with love and complete devotion.
Mary Beth is survived by her children: Ellen (Nathan) Oxenford, Matt Carlson and Claire Carlson; grandchildren: Benjamin and Ayla Oxenford; sister, Judith (Scott) Fiducci; brothers: Stephen (Carol) Cassidy, Peter Cassidy and Paul Cassidy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in her name.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019