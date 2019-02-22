|
|
Mary Catherine Burke Weikert
Waukee - Mary Catherine Burke Weikert, 68, of Waukee, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Services are 10:30 am, Monday February 25th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children; Anne (Jason) Salyards of Parker, CO, James C. Weikert of Des Moines, Kate Weikert of Waukee, her grandchildren Alex Weikert and Anna Duzenberry, both of Waukee. Also surviving are three brothers and a sister.
Mary was born March 9, 1950, in Des Moines, the daughter of John Burke and Mary E. (McCaslin) Burke. Mary worked as an administrative assistant for Wesley Life Meals on Wheels program.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Meals on Wheels, an organization dear to Mary's heart. 944 18th St., Des Moines, IA, 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019