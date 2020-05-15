Services
Mary Catherine McCleary


1940 - 2020
Waukee - Mary Catherine McCleary, 79, passed away May 7, 2020. A private family service will be held at McLaren's Funeral Chapel with a memorial service at a later date.

Mary was born December 24, 1940 in Webb, IA to Clarence and Jessie E. (Strong) Brandstatter. Shortly after Mary was born, the family moved to Redfield, IA. She graduated from Redfield High School and moved to Des Moines to work as a legal secretary. Mary married the love of her life, Merlin K. McCleary in 1960, and moved to Savannah, GA where Merlin was stationed with the Air Force. The couple then returned to the Des Moines area before moving to Davenport, IA. Mary worked for the Scott County Secondary Roads Department for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, watching football, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

Mary leaves behind her brother Warren (Estella), sister Vivian Albin, son Raymond, daughter Connie McCleary-Geiger (Kyle), grandson Noah, three sisters-in-law, and thirteen nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Merlin, brother-in-law Vic Albin, nephew Wes Albin, and niece Kathy (Brandstatter) Devereaux.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the MercyOne Hospice-Johnston for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the MercyOne Foundation - Hospice Care.

Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020
