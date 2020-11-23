Mary Cook



Newton - Mary Ione Cook died November 20, 2020. She was born June 9, 1925, to Myrna Mabee and Edwin McGregor on family-homesteaded land outside Salem, SD.



She married Arnold Eugene Cook of Sioux Falls, SD, on December 26, 1947. He preceded her in death.



Mary is survived by her children: Marnie (Don) Lewellyn, Janet Cook of Austin, TX, Carolyn Barr Cook of Newton, IA, and Matthew Cook (Niels Nielsen) of Seattle, WA, as well as grandchildren: Bonnie Lewellyn of San Jose, CA, Loren Ross Lewellyn of Austin, TX, and Allen Cook Barr of St. Paul, MN.



A complete obituary is available at Pence Reese Funeral Home's website.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store