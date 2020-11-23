1/1
Mary Cook
1925 - 2020
Mary Cook

Newton - Mary Ione Cook died November 20, 2020. She was born June 9, 1925, to Myrna Mabee and Edwin McGregor on family-homesteaded land outside Salem, SD.

She married Arnold Eugene Cook of Sioux Falls, SD, on December 26, 1947. He preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by her children: Marnie (Don) Lewellyn, Janet Cook of Austin, TX, Carolyn Barr Cook of Newton, IA, and Matthew Cook (Niels Nielsen) of Seattle, WA, as well as grandchildren: Bonnie Lewellyn of San Jose, CA, Loren Ross Lewellyn of Austin, TX, and Allen Cook Barr of St. Paul, MN.

A complete obituary is available at Pence Reese Funeral Home's website.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
