Mary Daugherty
1941 - 2020
Mary Daugherty

Adel - Mary Evelyn Daugherty, age 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior August 5th after a heroic battle with cancer.

Mary was born April 1, 1941, in Evergreen, Alabama, to the late Horace and Leetta Higdon. Her father built houses and they moved around south Alabama when she was a little girl. She graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama in 1959. Mary worked for Sears Credit for many years. In 1962, she met Jack Daugherty while he was in the Air Force and stationed near her home and they married on September 28, 1963. Soon after, Jack was deployed and served in Vietnam. Mary worked at State Farm for several years after that.

In 1972, Mary and Jack moved to Adel, Iowa to be closer to Jack's family. Mary was a dedicated member of New Hope Church in Adel where she enjoyed Bible studies, volunteering and meeting many friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her "Glory Girls" group. She so looked forward to fun lunches and special time with friends.

Mary enjoyed traveling to see her family and finding new restaurants. She loved keeping in touch with family and friends and always remembered to send cards for birthdays and special days. Mary will be remembered by her family for being a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. She will especially be remembered for loving her dog, Shelby, and enjoying mystery shows on television. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren: son Tim (Christy) Daugherty of Pleasant Hill, IA and children Cassidy, Gavin & Casey Daugherty and Evan, Kyle & Kelsey Holleran; daughters Tania Daugherty of Mobile, AL; Teri (Matt) Farrand of Fort Collins, CO and children Tatum & Mac; brother Leon (Myrtle) Higdon; sister Kalita (Marshall) Dickens; and many relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack; her father, mother and her brother, Edmond Higdon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 10 at New Hope Church, East of Adel. Family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service. Live streaming of the funeral service will be available to watch on Mary's tribute wall at www.caldwellparrish.com starting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, in Adel. Memorials can be sent to New Hope Church, PO Box 21, Adel, IA 50003. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Hope Church, East of Adel
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Hope Church, East of Adel
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
