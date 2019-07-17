Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Jordan Cemetery
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Beaty


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Beaty Obituary
Mary E. Beaty

West Des Moines - Mary Elizabeth Beaty, 62, passed away July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family and was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Keith and daughter, Sara. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at McLaren's with burial following at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Mary was born September 28, 1956 to Lyle and Sally (Murillo) Clark in Des Moines. She worked for many years at Maxie's in West Des Moines.

Mary is survived by son, James (Judy) Beaty; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Jim and Paul Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Sara; and brother, Andy.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now