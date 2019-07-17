|
Mary E. Beaty
West Des Moines - Mary Elizabeth Beaty, 62, passed away July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family and was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Keith and daughter, Sara. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at McLaren's with burial following at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Mary was born September 28, 1956 to Lyle and Sally (Murillo) Clark in Des Moines. She worked for many years at Maxie's in West Des Moines.
Mary is survived by son, James (Judy) Beaty; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Jim and Paul Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Sara; and brother, Andy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019