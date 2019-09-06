|
|
Mary E. Donnenwerth
Des Moines -
Mary Elizabeth Donnenwerth, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary was born April 18, 1928, in Des Moines, IA. She received her education in Des Moines and graduated from North High School. She married John (Jack) Donnenwerth in 1948. She was employed at Employers Mutual Insurance Company for many years.
She was a lifelong member of the Grace Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included keeping scrapbooks on Iowa and world events and collecting dolls and angels. She also enjoyed spending time gardening and camping.
Mary made many friends over the years. She was loved by them all and was known as the sweetest lady they ever met. Mary loved her home at Ramsey Village and the family would like to thank them all for their love and excellent care.
Mary is survived by her daughter Marsha (Guy) Andersen; sister-in-law Nancy Donnenwerth; grandchildren; Jennifer (Todd) Newell and Jeffrey (Megan) Andersen; great grandchildren, Noah, Emma and Max.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Dickman and step-father Fred Dickman, and her loving husband of 69 years, Jack.
Memorials may be directed to the Grace Lutheran Church or the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 6, 2019