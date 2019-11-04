|
|
Mary Elizabeth Mullin
Sioux City - Mary Elizabeth Mullin, age 82, of Sioux City died on Friday November 1, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Parish- Blessed Sacrament Church. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born on November 13, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Joe and Katherine (Novinsky) Mullin. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines, Iowa. She retired from Northwestern Bell after many years of service.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parrish in Sioux City and was active with the Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed travel and spending time at the Mullin cabin on Spirit Lake.
Mary is survived by her sister, Helen Mullin of Wahoo, Nebraska; her brothers, Joe (Rosemary) Mullin of Des Moines, Iowa, William (Pat) Mullin of Beresford, South Dakota, and Tom (Janet) Mullin of Bloomington, Minnesota; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kay Mullin, Theresa Brittain, Margaret Babl; and a brother, John Michael, who died at a young age.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Mercy One Medical Center who both provided outstanding compassionate and Skilled Care to Mary.
Mary requested that in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Blessed Sacrament Parrish or Bishop Heelan High School.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019