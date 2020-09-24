Mary Elizabeth Oxley
Des Moines - Mary Elizabeth Oxley, 100, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Harger of West Des Moines; son, Robert (Polly) Oxley of Clive; grandson, Matthew Harger of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Allison (Mark) Gister of Oak Park, California; great-grandson, Aaron Gister of Oak Park, California; and nephew, Joel Oxley of Niceville, Florida.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines for the love and care Mary received over the last six years.
Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.