Mary Elizabeth Oxley
Mary Elizabeth Oxley

Des Moines - Mary Elizabeth Oxley, 100, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Harger of West Des Moines; son, Robert (Polly) Oxley of Clive; grandson, Matthew Harger of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Allison (Mark) Gister of Oak Park, California; great-grandson, Aaron Gister of Oak Park, California; and nephew, Joel Oxley of Niceville, Florida.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines for the love and care Mary received over the last six years.

Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
