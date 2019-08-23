|
Mary Ellan Mellinger
Johnston - December 4, 1928 - July 24, 2019
Mary Ellan Mellinger, resident of Brio of Johnston, in Johnston Iowa, and former resident of Park Centre in Newton, Iowa passed peacefully after a brief period of ill health on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at the age of 90.
Mary Ellan was born on December 4th, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Allen and Lois Hird. She attended Franklin High in Cedar Rapids, and Iowa State University where she graduated in the Class of 1951 with a BA in Interior Design. Shortly after graduation, she was married to the love of her life, John Mellinger. The young couple then relocated to Southern California and began 66 years of marriage. With the coming of their first child, Marta, and a desire to be close to family and friends, they relocated to Newton, Iowa, where John took a position the with the Maytag Company and Mary Ellan dove into establishing a home, raising her children, and actively joining in the community of Newton.
Partnering with John, Mary Ellan spent countless hours supporting the community. From Girl Scouts to Cub Scouts to Little League Baseball and Powder Puff softball in the early years, to the leadership of the annual Dollars for Scholars Home Show, support of the Newton Community Theater and YMCA, to reading to the youngsters at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in their later years, John and Mary Ellan became huge and consistent supporters of many, many activities that supported the Newton community. She was actively involved throughout her adult life in the local PEO chapter, Questers, support for the Jasper County Museum, and other historical organizations.
Mary Ellan had a passion for antiques, and was a very early proponent of the repurposing of beautiful fixtures, architectural pieces and other items from older homes and businesses in the Newton area. The home that she designed and built in 1969 was filled with many items from older homes that she discovered in the area, including a beautiful oak staircase that she rescued from a house under demolition near plant 1 in Newton. Her passion for antiques and collectables continued throughout her life, with many, many trips of exploration throughout the midwest to search for those special pieces.
Mary Ellan was an avid athlete and sports fan, enjoying Newton Cardinal and Iowa State Cyclone football and basketball, while grudgingly supporting the Hawkeyes. She and John became avid tennis players in their later years, where she developed a mean slice backhand that few, if any of her opponents were able to handle. Golf, cross country skiing, snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, family ping pong, gardening, the Potluck Group, travel and constantly renovating and improving her home filled her time, while bridge clubs, crossword puzzles, and a passion for reading challenged her mind. Her strong will and competitive nature, passed down to all of her children, continued throughout her life.
Mary Ellan is survived by her son David (Kim) of Johnston Iowa, her granddaughters Alexandra (Frackelton) Alhadeff, Gillian (Frackelton) Catrambone, Molly Mellinger, Elizabeth Mellinger, Melanie Mellinger, grandson Kyle Mellinger, sister Barbara Haskins of Des Moines, and brother Charles Hird of Marshall Missouri. She was proceeded in death by husband John, her parents, her sons Todd and Mark, and her Daughter Marta.
A gathering to celebrate Mary Ellan's life will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday September 7th at Park Centre in Newton. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Newton Community YMCA, or the Des Moines YMCA Camp.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019