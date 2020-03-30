Resources
Mary Ellen (Benedict) Harrison

Redfield - Mary Ellen (Benedict) Harrison, 83, of Redfield, Iowa passed away March 28, 2020 at Adel Acres Nursing Home. A private family graveside will be held in Harper Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life service held later for everyone to attend. The family will let everyone know when the Celebration of her Life will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
