Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt



Audubon - Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt, 99, of Audubon, IA died August 11, 2020, in Audubon.



She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence "Ted" D. Moreland and Reverend Harvey G. Quandt.



She is survived by her children: Paul Moreland of West Des Moines, IA; David (Catherine) Moreland of Smithsburg, MD; Jane Ann Wyckoff of Cedar Falls, IA; Rosalee (Keith) Christiansen of Blair, NE; and Mark Moreland of Dallesport, WA; son-in-law, Stephen May of Audubon; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends.



Open visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family may not be present during the open visitation. There will be a Private Family Funeral Service held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First United Methodist Church in Audubon, Iowa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store