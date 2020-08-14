1/1
Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt

Audubon - Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt, 99, of Audubon, IA died August 11, 2020, in Audubon.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence "Ted" D. Moreland and Reverend Harvey G. Quandt.

She is survived by her children: Paul Moreland of West Des Moines, IA; David (Catherine) Moreland of Smithsburg, MD; Jane Ann Wyckoff of Cedar Falls, IA; Rosalee (Keith) Christiansen of Blair, NE; and Mark Moreland of Dallesport, WA; son-in-law, Stephen May of Audubon; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends.

Open visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family may not be present during the open visitation. There will be a Private Family Funeral Service held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First United Methodist Church in Audubon, Iowa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved