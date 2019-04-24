|
Mary Ellen Swatta
Mesa - Mary Ellen Swatta, 72, died unexpectedly on April 14, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Mary Ellen was born on November 16, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa.
She attended St. Joseph Academy and worked at Suzette Candies. She pursued her nursing degree at St. Joseph's Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduation, she worked in Chicago and Washington State. Nursing was her life's passion.
After retirement, she divided her time between Washington State and Arizona. Mary Ellen had many interests including photography, ceramics, genealogy and traveling.
She leaves behind her mother, Mary Swatta, her sisters, Catherine Swatta, Peggy (Ray) Shattuck, and Patti (Skip) Joelson. Her aunt, Catherine Sheridan; niece Michelle (Brandon) Blanchard; nephew, Sean Joelson; 5 great nieces and nephews, Kynlie, Tyler, Blake, Bryce and Brody and special friend Patricia Wood.
Mary Ellen's last wish was to donate her body to science. She will be part of the medical research at SWIBA in Tucson, Arizona. Legacy Funeral Home has handled all the arrangements.
Peace be with you, Mary Ellen, we love you and will miss you.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019