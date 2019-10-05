|
|
Mary Ellen Thomas
Mitchellville - Mary was born on July 9, 1931 to Emmet and Bessie (Janeway) Faulkes. She departed this life and joined our Lord on October 2, 2019.
Mary lived in the Mitchellville area most of her life. She attended Drake University graduating with BA in Education. Mary married Charles (Chuck) Thomas on December 26, 1953. They had five children. Mary was an elementary school teacher before starting their family and went back to teaching when all of her children were in school. Before retiring she worked at the State Training School.
Mary was a life-long member of the Mitchellville Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, bible school, was an active member of UMW and was on several boards. She was involved in activities for her children, PTA, brownies and cub scouts. After retiring she stayed active in church, volunteered at the Mitchellville Public Library, at the elementary school reading to the kids and worked at the elections.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; son, Joseph Thomas; parents; her brothers, William and Maurice Porter and Harry Faulkes.
She is survived by daughters, Barb McCurnin, Sandy (Joe) Ortiz, Deb Biggs (Ross) and son, Scott (Kathy) Thomas; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at 10 am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mitchellville United Methodist Church, 200 2nd St. NW, Mitchellville with visitation from 5-7 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Mitchellville Funeral Home, 303 Center Avenue South, Mitchellville.
Burial will follow at Mitchellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mitchellville United Methodist Church, Mitchellville Fire and Rescue or the Mitchellville Public Library.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019