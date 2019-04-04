|
Mary Evelyn French
Clear Lake - Mary Evelyn French, 53, of Clear Lake, formerly of Des Moines, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at One Vision, 1200 N. 9th St. W., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman and Rev. Scott Sokol officiating. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery in Des Moines.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at One Vision in Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the or to One Vision in Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019