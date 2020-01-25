Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Mary F. Kvitne

Mary F. Kvitne Obituary
Mary F. Kvitne

Grimes - Mary Frances Kvitne, 93 of Grimes, Iowa passed away January 24, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mary is survived by son, David (Pam) Kvitne; daughter, Mary (Steven) Stocks; three grandchildren, Ariana (Cole) Painter, Christa (Eric) Nelson and Alex Kvitne, and two great grandchildren Lennon Painter and Henrik Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dahrlene (Holt) Turk; sister, Betty Bratt; brother, Wayne Turk and husband, Percy Lewellyn Kvitne.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Iles Brandt Chapel, Dallas Center, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Grimes. Interment will be at Sunny Hill Cemetery, Grimes. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Grimes Iowa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
